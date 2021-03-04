13-year-old boy missing from DC; last seen Wednesday in Northwest

Authorities are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old boy from D.C.

Markale Funderburk (DC Police)

Officers say Markale Funderburk was last seen in the Unit block of Rhode Island Avenue in the Northwest on Wednesday, March 3 at around 8:15 p.m.

Markale is described by police as a black male with a dark complexion. He is around 5-feet-5-inches tall, 120 pounds with short, black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white tank top with light blue dots, red shorts and black flip flops.