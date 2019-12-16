12-year-old missing girl from DC located, police say

UPDATE: Police say Kinnedy Cohen has been located.

A previous version of the story appears below:

Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a young girl missing from D.C.

Police say 12-year-old Kinnedy Cohen was last seen in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue in the Northeast on Saturday, December 14 around 6 p.m. She was reported missing on December 15.

Officers describe her as a black female with a dark complexion, 4-feet-8-inches-tall, 108 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, red plaid pants, black jacket and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-576-6768 or text 50411.