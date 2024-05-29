Expand / Collapse search

12-year-old girl makes fake bomb threat at Virginia mall

Published  May 29, 2024 2:51pm EDT
Manassas
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - A 12-year-old girl has been named as responsible for making a false bomb threat at Manassas Mall in Prince William County. 

Officers responded to the Manassas Mall located at 8300 Sudley Rd. in Manassas to investigate a bomb threat on May 22 at 8:52 a.m. The threat of potential violence towards the mall was posted on Instagram. The mall was evacuated as a precaution while officers searched the grounds. No devices were located, and officers determined there was no active threat to the mall.

After further investigation, officers learned a 12-year-old girl was responsible for making the post. 

According to police, she was issued an informal action and will be handled through the juvenile diversion process.