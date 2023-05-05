12-year-old DC boys facing robbery, carjacking charges as violent crime continues to rise

Authorities arrested two 12-year-old boys for two separate crime sprees in the District as violent crime rates continue to climb.

Police say one of the boys was arrested Wednesday. Officers say within a 10-minute period Wednesday afternoon, he tried to rob a business, carjack a driver, and rob a pedestrian near Good Hope and Taylor Road. He is facing charges.

Investigators say the second boy was responsible for six armed carjackings, two armed robberies and an assault between March 21 and April 29 – all in southeast D.C. He was arrested Thursday and faces charges.

Violent crime is up nine percent across the District so far this year as compared to last year, and total crime is up 26 percent.