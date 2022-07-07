12-year-old DC boy dies while swimming in Virginia Beach

A middle school community in D.C. is mourning the death of one of its students.

In a letter sent out to the Eliot-Hine Middle School community, Principal Marlene Magrino informs students and parents of the death of rising eighth-grader Zamari Wilson.

"As a cherished member of the Eliot-Hine family, we know that he will be greatly missed by all who knew him," the letter reads. "On behalf of our faculty, staff, and students, I extend my deepest condolences to his family and friends."

The 12-year-old went missing while swimming off the coast of Virginia Beach, and was found dead by authorities on Sunday afternoon.

Boats, divers and at least one helicopter assisted in the effort to find Wilson, who was last seen by his family in the water around 10:30 a.m., local news outlets reported. The Virginia Marine Resources Commission and U.S. Coast Guard were also involved in the search.

Virginia Beach police said he had been visiting the city with his family for the holiday weekend.

Zamari's principal described him as "a young man with a bright future." He was a musician and a talented artist. His teachers shared what a joy he was to have in class.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Read the full letter to the Eliot-Hine Middle School community below: