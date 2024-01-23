12-year-old DC boy charged in violent robbery, assault

A 12-year-old boy is behind bars Tuesday after police say he was part of a group that assaulted two men and stole one of their cars back in September.

The incident, according to D.C. police records, happened near the Victory Heights Apartments on Irving Street in Northwest.

On Sept. 21, around 9 p.m., the 12-year-old and four other suspects allegedly assaulted a delivery driver who told officers he had just finished dropping off an order.

The victim said that when he returned to his electric bike, the group attacked him from behind, knocking him to the ground. The suspects drove the bike to an alley behind the apartment building, while a passerby who heard the man yelling for help, stepped in to fend the attackers off.

The delivery driver was able to recover his bike, but the suspects allegedly turned their attention to the man who had intervened. That victim told officers that while attempting to help the delivery driver, he left his car running. The suspects, the police report states, wound up assaulting him and stealing his Honda Accord. Both victims had to be taken to a hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.

The 12-year-old was arrested last Thursday and has been charged with assault with intent to rob and theft one (stolen auto).

Detectives are still searching for four other people in connection to the crime.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.