A year after the Prince George’s County Council passed a law enabling a private security camera rebate program, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced Monday it’s up and running.

In November 2022, 13-year-old Jayz Agnew was raking leaves in his front yard when he was shot.

Prince George’s County Police have yet to announce an arrest in his death.

Detectives indicated they didn’t have much to go on with the investigation, but Agnew’s mother advocated strongly for a program that would create an incentive to have more security cameras in neighborhoods. A year ago, the council passed a bill doing just that.

On Monday, the County Executive’s Office rolled it out.

Suppose you live in District 8 — Langley Park, Glassmanor, or Walker Mill — and have bought a security camera since July 1, 2023. In that case, you’re eligible to get a $200 rebate if you provide a receipt and register the device with the county, so police know its location.

The County’s Office of Community Relations is adamant that registering the camera does not give the police department a live feed of your home.

As for why those three communities were chosen, the county says they’re following the data that those areas have been the spots where they’d be most valued. They hope to make this available to more neighborhoods soon.

"We look at it as a pilot program in our county," said Euniesha Davis, director of the Office of Community Relations. "Many of our priority areas have experienced an increase in crime, and so we want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to deploy resources to those areas, and we’ll expand once we look at the data to ensure this program has been successful."

Image 1 of 2 ▼

So far, $250,000 has been set aside by the county executive for this program.