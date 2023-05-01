11-year old reported missing in Gaithersburg

Montgomery County Police's SVID (Special Victims Investigations Division) is asking for the public's help in locating Haylee Nulia Berns, an 11-year old reported missing as of 7pm on May 1st. in the area of Mirrasou Lane.

Berns is approximately 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair currently styled in box braids. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, multi-color yoga pants and black Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Haylee Nulia Berns is asked to contact Montgomery County Police's non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at (240) 773-5400.

