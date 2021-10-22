11-year-old ‘endangered’ girl missing from Fairfax County

Authorities are searching for a 11-year-old girl missing from Fairfax County.

Kimberly Benitez Rivera was last seen Thursday around 2 p.m. in the 3500 block of Leesburg Court in the Alexandria area.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Kimberly is 4-feet-5-inches tall with brown eyes and black hair. She was wearing red and black Jordan shoes, a white baseball hat with a jaguar on it, gold cross earrings and a gold angel necklace.

Police say Kimberly is considered ‘endangered’ due to age.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.