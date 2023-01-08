11 children, 4 adults displaced after fire breaks out at Northwest DC rowhome

article

A fire ripped through a Northwest D.C. rowhome on Saturday morning, according to officials.

D.C. Fire and EMS said crews responded to the fire just after 3 a.m. in the 700 block Princeton Place.

Once there, fire crews found a fire on the first floor of the rowhome.

(CREDIT: DC Fire and EMS)

They said crews were able to confine the fire to the first floor of the home.

A civilian, who fire officials say jumped from second floor of the rowhome to escape the flames, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the fire, 11 children and four adults are displaced.

(CREDIT: DC Fire and EMS)

Fire officials say the Red Cross of the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region is assisting those displaced individuals.

Investigators have not indicated what sparked the fire.