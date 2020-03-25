10th DC firefighter tests positive for coronavirus, officials say

A tenth D.C. firefighter has tested positive for novel coronavirus, DC Fire and EMS Chief Gregory M. Dean confirmed Wednesday.

Dean says the firefighter is currently self-quarantined at home.

DCFEMS' Infection Control Group is working in coordination with the DC Health Department to notify those who may have had some level of contact with the member over the last week.

At least 118 firefighters are currently self-quarantining, according to FOX 5's Paul Wagner.

