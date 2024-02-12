$10K reward offered after man found shot to death in Gaithersburg woods: police

The Montgomery County Police Department says detectives are now investigating the death of a 35-year-old Germantown man as a homicide.

Around 7 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8, a 911 call was placed after an unresponsive person was found in the woods in the 11200 block of Game Preserve Road in Gaithersburg.

The Major Crimes Division responded to the scene where they recovered the body of Delondre Levert Sawyer.

Police said initially, there did not appear to be any trauma to the body and Sawyer was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

After the autopsy was conducted on Feb. 9, however, a gunshot wound was found on his body and his manner of death was ruled a homicide.



This is an active and ongoing investigation and there is no suspect in custody at this time. Anyone with information on the shooting death of Sawyer should contact CrimeSolvers or call 1-866-411-8477.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects. Tips may remain anonymous.



