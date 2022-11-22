$100K reward offered in 2003 cold case murder of Carroll County man

The family of a Carroll County man murdered in 2003 is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Richard Atkins Jr. was 30 years old when he was found beaten to death around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2003 in his apartment in the 100 block of East Main Street in Westminster.

Richard Atkins Jr. (Maryland State Police)

Investigators say Atkins was targeted and robbery was motive in the case. They believe the suspect or suspects went to his apartment on Dec. 27 and asked for money. When Adkins said no, police say the killers beat him to death with a blunt object before stealing cash and DVDs from the apartment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Christopher Taylor of the Maryland State Police Cold Case Unit at 410-996-7881.