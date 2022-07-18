10-year-old girl swept away while swimming near Camp Merryelande in St. Mary's County

Authorities are searching for a 10-year-old girl they say was swept away while swimming in the Potomac River near Camp Merryelande in St. Mary's County.

Officials say the girl was staying at the camp and was in the water off of Deep Point with another 10-year-old and a man around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon when she began to struggle swimming.

The man made it safely to shore and the other youth was rescued from the water by nearby good Samaritans.

The missing girl has been identified as Genesi Elizabeth Sosa-Bonilla.

Law enforcement agencies and local Coast Guard units have launched searches for the missing girl by air and water.

Anyone with information should contact authorities at 410-576-2525.