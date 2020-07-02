1 woman struck and killed in Prince George’s County; 2nd victim in critical condition
CAMP SPRINGS, Md. - One woman is dead and a second is in critical condition after they were both struck by a pickup truck in Camp Springs on Thursday.
Prince George’s County police responded to the scene on Old Branch Avenue and Allentown Road around 2:23 p.m.
The driver remained on the scene, and is cooperating with investigators.