1 stabbed, 3 others hurt in Langley Park: police continue investigation

Prince George's County police say one person was stabbed, and three others were hurt Sunday night in Langley Park.

Officers say a large fight was reported around 8:30 p.m. near 1515 Merrimac Drive.

Police say a person armed with a knife stabbed one man who was transported to the hospital where he remains in stable condition. Officers say three other adults were hurt during the fight but refused treatment.

Images from the scene show what appear to be a festival setting at the location.

Officials have no motives or suspects at this time.