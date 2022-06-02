1 person hurt after train crashes into tractor trailer in Virginia

Crews are on the scene of train crash involving a tractor trailer in Fairfax County, according to authorities.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue officials said a train struck a tractor trailer Thursday along Iron Place and Industrial Drive in Springfield.

Crews said the crash occurred at low speeds.

The truck drive was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Officials did not make it clear what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.