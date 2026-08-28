1 pedestrian killed, 1 injured in separate Montgomery County crashes
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A pedestrian died, and another was injured after two separate crashes in Montgomery County on Friday night.
What we know:
Police were called to the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Hewitt Avenue in Aspen Hill around 8:04 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.
A man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
The involved driver remained on the scene, according to officers.
The incident shut down northbound lanes of Georgia Avenue (MD-97).
First responders were called to the area of North Frederick Avenue and Professional Drive in Gaithersburg around 8:10 p.m. for the report of a pedestrian struck.
Aspen Hill Pedestrian Crash
They arrived to find a man who was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police said the driver of the involved vehicle stayed on the scene.
Northbound Frederick Road (MD-355) is closed for an investigation. Drivers should expect delays.
The Source: Information in this report is from Montgomery County police.