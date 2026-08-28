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1 pedestrian killed, 1 injured in separate Montgomery County crashes

By
FOX 5 DC
Montgomery County
Published August 28, 2026 10:15 PM EDT
Published August 28, 2026 10:15 PM EDT
article

Gaithersburg Fatal Pedestrian Involved Crash

The Brief

    • One pedestrian died in a Gaithersburg crash Friday night.
    • Another pedestrian was injured in an Aspen Hill crash.
    • Police said the drivers in both cases remained at the scene.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. -  A pedestrian died, and another was injured after two separate crashes in Montgomery County on Friday night.

What we know:

Police were called to the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Hewitt Avenue in Aspen Hill around 8:04 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.

A man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The involved driver remained on the scene, according to officers.

The incident shut down northbound lanes of Georgia Avenue (MD-97).

First responders were called to the area of North Frederick Avenue and Professional Drive in Gaithersburg around 8:10 p.m. for the report of a pedestrian struck.

Aspen Hill Pedestrian Crash

They arrived to find a man who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the driver of the involved vehicle stayed on the scene.

Northbound Frederick Road (MD-355) is closed for an investigation. Drivers should expect delays. 

The Source: Information in this report is from Montgomery County police.

Montgomery CountyNews