1 pedestrian killed, 1 injured in separate Montgomery County crashes

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The Brief One pedestrian died in a Gaithersburg crash Friday night. Another pedestrian was injured in an Aspen Hill crash. Police said the drivers in both cases remained at the scene.



A pedestrian died, and another was injured after two separate crashes in Montgomery County on Friday night.

What we know:

Police were called to the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Hewitt Avenue in Aspen Hill around 8:04 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.

A man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The involved driver remained on the scene, according to officers.

The incident shut down northbound lanes of Georgia Avenue (MD-97).

First responders were called to the area of North Frederick Avenue and Professional Drive in Gaithersburg around 8:10 p.m. for the report of a pedestrian struck.

Aspen Hill Pedestrian Crash

They arrived to find a man who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the driver of the involved vehicle stayed on the scene.

Northbound Frederick Road (MD-355) is closed for an investigation. Drivers should expect delays.