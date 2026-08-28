1 man dead, 3 injured after quadruple shooting in Northeast DC

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The Brief Man dead, three injured after quadruple shooting in Northeast D.C. Shooting occurred on 6200 block of Dis Street around 1:45 p.m. Police described the suspect's vehicle as a silver Honda Accord with unknown plates.



A man was killed, and three others were injured in a quadruple shooting in Northeast D.C. Friday evening, police said.

Officers responded to the 6200 block of Dix Street, Northeast around 1:42 p.m. for the reported shooting.

Once on the scene, officers found four men suffering from gunshot wounds.

First responders transported three of the men to a local hospital, while the fourth was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

One of the men was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police described the suspect's vehicle as a silver Honda Accord with unknown plates.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.