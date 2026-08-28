1 man dead, 3 injured after quadruple shooting in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON - A man was killed, and three others were injured in a quadruple shooting in Northeast D.C. Friday evening, police said.
Officers responded to the 6200 block of Dix Street, Northeast around 1:42 p.m. for the reported shooting.
Once on the scene, officers found four men suffering from gunshot wounds.
First responders transported three of the men to a local hospital, while the fourth was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.
One of the men was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police described the suspect's vehicle as a silver Honda Accord with unknown plates.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.
The Source: Information in this report is from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).