$1 million winning Powerball ticket, for nearly $1 billion New Year's Day drawing, sold in Maryland

A $1 million winning Powerball ticket, for the nearly $1 billion New Year's Day drawing, was sold in Maryland.

Lottery officials say the winning ticket matched the first five numbers but missed the Powerball number. Winning tickets worth $1 million were also sold in California, Connecticut, and Florida.

The ticket that won the $842.4 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Michigan, according to lottery officials. It was the first time the Powerball has been won on New Year’s Day since the game’s start in 1992.

The winning numbers drawn were: 12, 21, 42, 44, 49 and red Powerball: 1.

Final ticket sales pushed the jackpot beyond its earlier estimate of $810 million to $842.4 million at the time of the drawing, making it the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and 10th-largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The winner has 182 days after the drawing to claim the prize.