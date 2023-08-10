$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Ashburn

One lucky person purchased a winning Powerball ticket at a 7-Eleven in Ashburn.

A ticket that matched the first five numbers for the August 9 Powerball – worth $1 million – was bought at the 7-Eleven at 42870 Truro Parish Drive. The ticket was one of three in the nation to match the first five numbers, according to the Virginia Lottery.

The winning numbers were 10-15-21-67-69. No one got all six numbers to win the estimated $170 million prize, meaning the jackpot grows to about $194 million for Saturday's Powerball drawing.

What to do if you won the lottery?

If you bought a ticket that matches the first five numbers of August 9, congratulation! You have 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize.

But first, you should sign the back of your ticket to establish ownership. If you're ready to claim your prize, contact the Virginia Lottery.