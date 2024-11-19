Man shot, killed in Prince George's County neighborhood: police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - One man was left dead following a morning shooting in a Prince George's County neighborhood.
Prince George's County police responded to the area of the 14200 block of Barenton Drive for a shooting on Tuesday morning around 8:55 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police remain on the scene, investigating a potential motive and suspects involved.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.