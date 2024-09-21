Expand / Collapse search

1 man dead after an early morning shooting in Maryland

Updated  September 21, 2024 11:33am EDT
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - An early morning shooting in Capitol Heights left one man dead.

Prince George's County police responded to the area of the 400 block of Xenia Avenue for the report of a shooting around 1:05 a.m. Upon arrival, police located an adult man on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

