1 man dead after an early morning shooting in Maryland
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - An early morning shooting in Capitol Heights left one man dead.
Prince George's County police responded to the area of the 400 block of Xenia Avenue for the report of a shooting around 1:05 a.m. Upon arrival, police located an adult man on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
