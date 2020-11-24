1 killed in Virginia Peninsula plane crash, state police say

article

One person is dead after a deadly crash on the Virginia Peninsula Tuesday morning, according to state police.

Troopers responded to the scene in the 1200 block of North End Road in Deltaville around 9:35 a.m.

They say the small, fixed-wing craft struck a garage, causing a fire in the Middlesex County neighborhood.

State police are still at the scene investigating.

