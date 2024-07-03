Expand / Collapse search

1 killed in District Heights triple shooting

By
Updated  July 3, 2024 6:14am EDT
News
FOX 5 DC

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. - One person was shot and killed and two were wounded  after gunfire erupted in a Prince George's County neighborhood, police said. 

Police who were in the District Heights area on Tuesday around 10 p.m. heard multiple gunshots in the 3100 block of Lakehurst Avenue around the same time the shooting was reported to dispatchers.

Officers found three men in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was transported to the hospital. A third man was evaluated at the scene. 

Investigators currently have no motives or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 1-866-411-TIPS or online.

