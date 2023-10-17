1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting outside gas station in Columbia; $5,000 reward offered in case

A man was killed, and two others were wounded in a shooting Monday outside a gas station in Howard County.

Police say they responded to an Exxon gas station in the 6000 block of Foreland Garth in Columbia just before 10 p.m. to investigate the sound of gunfire and found a man who had been shot. He was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Just before 10:15 p.m., police say two men walked into Howard County General Hospital’s Emergency Room with gunshot wounds. One died shortly after arriving. The second man is in critical but stable condition.

Detectives believe they drove themselves from the gas station.

Officers say they do not believe the shooting was random. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or online HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.

A $5,000 reward is being offered in the case.