1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near Dupont Circle; Police release picture of suspect vehicle

Two men were shot near Dupont Circle in Northwest D.C. Thursday evening and one of them has died, according to police.

D.C. police said the call came in at 9:32 p.m. for a shooting in the 2000 block of Florida Avenue near Connecticut Avenue. Police said at the scene, officers found two men who had been shot.

One of the men was unconscious and not breathing, and was later pronounced dead by a Medical Examiner. The second victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

On Friday, police identified the victim who died as Stephon Johns, 31, of Northeast. His sister released the following photos of Johns to FOX 5:

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Police say they believe a silver 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia with unknown tags was involved in the shooting. They released this surveillance photo of the vehicle, and noted that the car involved has yellow brake calibers.

Suspect vehicle described as 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia with unknown tags. (Credit: Metropolitan Police Department)

Police also released this stock image of the vehicle.

Stock image of suspect vehicle. (Credit: Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect vehicle or the shooting to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or text tips to 50411. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.