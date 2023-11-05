1 killed, another injured in double shooting at Montgomery County restaurant: police

Police are investigating a deadly double shooting at a Montgomery County restaurant.

The incident took place just before 6 p.m. Saturday at America’s Best Wings restaurant in the 11200 block of New Hampshire Ave.

Upon arrival, police found two men with gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a local hospital where was pronounced dead. The other remains in critical condition.

Investigators say there was an altercation inside the restaurant, which led to the shooting.

The suspect fled the scene and police are continuing to search for the individual.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say the victim’s identity will be released after the family is notified.

