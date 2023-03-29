1 killed, 1 injured after shooting inside Southeast DC apartment: police

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Authorities say a man is dead after a double shooting inside a Southeast D.C. apartment on Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to the shooting around 12:00 p.m. in the 3000 block of 30th Street.

Once there, police went inside an apartment and found two men who had been shot.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to an area hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Investigators have not identified either of the victims.

Police released a lookout for a suspect described as a black male wearing all black clothing and a mask. He was last seen fleeing the scene.

Investigators are working to determine a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the shooting is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or send a text message tip to 50411.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.