1 killed, 1 injured after Friday night shooting in Adams Morgan

A man was killed, and a woman is recovering, after a shooting in the Adams Morgan area of Northwest, D.C.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the shooting around 1:20 a.m. in 2400 block of 18th Street.

Once there, officers found a man and a woman who had been shot. The man, identified as Avon Perkins, 30, of Baltimore, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman, who police did not identify, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released suspect details or a motive in the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or send a text tip to 50411.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.