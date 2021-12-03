1 injured during burglary at Prince William County home, police say

Authorities say the occupant of a home in Prince William County was injured during a burglary Friday.

The incident was reported around 7 a.m. in the 7100 block of Token Valley Road in the Manassas area.

Officers say the two suspects fled the scene. Residents can expect a heavy police presence in the area as investigators search for the suspects.