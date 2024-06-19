1 injured after multi-car crash ends in massive blaze in Montgomery County

A multi-car crash ended in a fiery blaze near a gas station in Montgomery County Wednesday, leaving one person injured.

Just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue crews responded to the scene near a 7-Eleven in the area of Frederick Road and Redland Boulevard in Rockville for a report of a three-car collision.

Upon arrival, MCFRS officials saw a car fully engulfed in flames in the middle of the road. Officials closed off all of the lanes while they worked to extinguish the blaze.

Onlookers gathered at the gas station while the crews worked.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames and one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer posted a photo of the burnt-out car, which appeared to be an SUV, completely destroyed. The other two vehicles involved appeared to have minor damage.

Officials have not released details on the cause of the crash and subsequent fire.