Authorities say one person was hospitalized after a fire broke out at a kiosk near the Lincoln Memorial.

The fire was reported around 7 a.m. along Lincoln Memorial Circle in northwest Washington.

1 hospitalized in kiosk fire near Lincoln Memorial (DC Fire and EMS / @dcfireems)

DC Fire and EMS say one person suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was flown to a nearby trauma center.

Propane tanks at the scene have been secured.

The cause of the fire is unknown.