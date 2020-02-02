1 dead in St. Mary’s County shooting, suspect arrested in Charles County, authorities say

One person was killed in a St. Mary’s County shooting and the suspect was taken into custody in Charles County, according to officials.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the scene on Jo Marie Way in Callaway on Sunday and found a person shot to death.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was later arrested on Route 301 near South Faulkner Road in Charles County.

Officials did not release the identity of the victim or suspect, or the nature of the shooting.

No other details were immediately available. Authorities said their investigation was ongoing.