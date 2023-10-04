1 dead in Oxon Hill double shooting

Authorities say one person is dead and another remains hospitalized after a double shooting in Prince George's County.

The shooting was reported around midnight in the 800 block of Irvington Street in Oxon Hill.

Officers say they arrived and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital where one of them died. The other remains in critical condition.

No suspects or motives have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS.