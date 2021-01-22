1 dead in late night crash with Metrobus in Northeast DC

Authorities say the driver of a vehicle is dead after a late night crash involving a Metrobus in the District.

The crash happened just before midnight Thursday near Benning Road and Minnesota Avenue in the Northeast.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle, an adult male, was killed. At least seven passengers on the bus suffered non-life threatening Injuries.

Traffic was closed in the area into the morning. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

