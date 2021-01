A person is dead after an early morning house fire in Fairfax County.

The fire was reported at 2:05 a.m. in the 900 Block of Lauren Lane SE in the Vienna area.

Firefighters say one occupant was deceased in the home.

Investigators are on scene to determine cause of fire.