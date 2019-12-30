1 dead in double shooting in Alexandria section of Fairfax County

Authorities say one person is dead after a double shooting in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County .

Police say the shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 7900 block of Sausalito Place.

Investigators say one person is dead and another person was transported to a nearby hospital with series injuries.

Officers are advising drivers to avoid the area.