1 dead in crash on Baltimore-Washington Parkway; US Park Police helicopter stranded in fog

Authorities say one person is dead after an early morning crash along the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The crash was reported around 4 a.m. Friday between 197 and 198. Officials say a driver lost control and one person inside of that vehicle died.

A second crash was reported after a driver tried to navigate around the crash scene and was struck by another vehicle. There is no word on injuries related to the second crash.

A U.S. Park Police helicopter was stranded in the median of the roadway due to foggy conditions.

Advertisement

The Baltimore-Washington Parkway between 197 and 198 is expected to remain closed for several hours.