1 dead in crash involving multiple vehicles, tractor trailer on I-95 in Elkridge
ELKRIDGE, Md. - A deadly crash is causing major delays Tuesday on Interstate 95 in Elkridge.
The crash was reported around 1:30 a.m. along the southbound lanes of I-95 prior to MD-100.
The initial crash involved two vehicles. Additional crashes involving multiple other vehicles and a tractor trailer were also reported.
Officials say one person was taken to Shock Trauma.
All traffic was being detoured onto I-195. Some traffic began to pass in the 6 a.m. hours.
Major delays can be expected throughout the morning.