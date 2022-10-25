1 dead in crash involving multiple vehicles, tractor trailer on I-95 in Elkridge

A deadly crash is causing major delays Tuesday on Interstate 95 in Elkridge.

The crash was reported around 1:30 a.m. along the southbound lanes of I-95 prior to MD-100.

The initial crash involved two vehicles. Additional crashes involving multiple other vehicles and a tractor trailer were also reported.

Officials say one person was taken to Shock Trauma.

All traffic was being detoured onto I-195. Some traffic began to pass in the 6 a.m. hours.

Major delays can be expected throughout the morning.