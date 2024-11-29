1 dead in fiery crash on I-270: officials

Image 1 of 3 ▼

One person was killed early Friday morning after a crash on I-270 left the driver trapped in their burning vehicle, officials say.

Officials say two cars collided on I-270 near Old Georgetown Road just around 4:15 a.m. Friday morning. Montgomery County Fire and EMS responded to the scene.

One person was pinned in their burning car, according to officials, and was pronounced dead. Four others were transported to a local hospital with injuries.

All lanes of I-270 Southbound were closed earlier Friday morning. All lanes reopened around 8:30 a.m.