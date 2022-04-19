1 dead after tree crashes onto house in Annapolis

Authorities say one person is dead after a tree crashed onto a house in Annapolis Monday night.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. in the 800 block of Holly Drive West. Officials say four people were trapped and two were rescued.

It is unclear if the person who died was killed by the tree or if there was a medical emergency triggered by the incident.

Storms moved across the region Monday night bringing heavy rain and wind.