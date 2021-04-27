1 dead, 4 injured after gunman opens fire in Richmond

One person is dead, and four are injured after a gunman opened fire at a Richmond apartment complex on Tuesday evening.

The victims included two women, two teenagers, and one child.

One of the women was killed, while the rest are being treated at a local hospital.

Police responded to the scene in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike around 6:31 p.m.

None of the victims have been identified, and police have not released suspect information.

If you have any information that might help police, call (804) 646-7715.

