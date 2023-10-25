1 dead, 3 hurt in crash on Dulles Access Road in Tyson’s Corner

Authorities say one person was killed, and three others were injured in a crash along the Dulles Access Road in Fairfax County.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday along the eastbound lanes of the Dulles Access Road near the I-495 interchange in the Tyson's Corner area.

Investigators say a sedan with three people inside stopped in the roadway near a ramp to the Dulles Toll Road when it was struck from behind by a Jeep.

A passenger in the sedan was killed. The sedan driver and a passenger, and the driver of the Jeep, were transported to a local hospital.

Images from SKYFOX show what appear to be at least two vehicles involved.

The crash blocked lanes of traffic and caused major backups. Delays are expected in the area throughout the morning.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.