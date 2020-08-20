1 dead, 2 rescued after Baltimore crash involving 2 light-rail trains
BALTIMORE, Md. - One person is dead, and two have been rescued after a crash involving two light-rail trains and a vehicle in Baltimore Thursday morning.
Three people - including a train operator - have been hospitalized.
Fire and rescue crews responded to the scene at North Howard and West Mulberry streets around 8 a.m.
The crash shut down light-rail service and traffic in the area.
Officials have not indicated how the crash occurred.
This is a breaking news update – we’ll have additional details as they become available.