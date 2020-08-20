1 dead, 2 rescued after Baltimore crash involving 2 light-rail trains

One person is dead, and two have been rescued after a crash involving two light-rail trains and a vehicle in Baltimore Thursday morning.

Three people - including a train operator - have been hospitalized.

Fire and rescue crews responded to the scene at North Howard and West Mulberry streets around 8 a.m.

The crash shut down light-rail service and traffic in the area.

Officials have not indicated how the crash occurred.

This is a breaking news update – we’ll have additional details as they become available.

