1 dead, 2 injured in triple shooting in Southeast DC

Authorities say a man was killed and two others remain hospitalized following a triple shooting in Southeast D.C.

Metopolitan Police Officers responded to the shootings in the 1500 block of V Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

At the scene, police found three men who had been shot. Police said two of the men suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting. One of those victims was taken to an area hospital for treatment, but no update has been provided on his condition. The third victim, who police later identified as David Spencer, Jr., 41, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not revealed any details about suspects or motives in the case.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099, or submit an anonymous tip by sending a text message to 50411. A $25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.