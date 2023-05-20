1 dead, 2 injured in I-270 crash following police pursuit

One man is dead following a crash on I-270 Saturday morning, police say.

Police say they responded at 5:01 a.m. Saturday morning to check on an adult male inside a car in the middle travel lane on the ramp of Rockledge Road. The man was believed to be intoxicated, and police say they saw a gun on his lap.

Police attempted to prevent the man from driving away, but he drove off heading northbound on I-270. Officers pursued, and the driver crashed on I-270 south of Route 28.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Two adults in a separate vehicle were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

I-270 northbound remains closed and severe delays are continuing into the morning.