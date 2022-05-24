1 dead, 2 hurt in Fairfax County crash near Bailey's Crossroads

Authorities say one person is dead and two people were hospitalized after a crash on a busy Fairfax County roadway.

The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of George Mason Drive in the Bailey's Crossroads area.

Police say a vehicle turning into the Skyline Plaza apartment complex was struck by a vehicle heading northbound.

The passenger of the vehicle that was struck was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was hospitalized. Police say the driver of the striking vehicle was also hospitalized.

The investigation is still under investigation.