1 dead, 1 injured after Richmond Highway shooting in Alexandria

Alexandria Police say one person has died and another is injured after a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Police say there is a heavy police presence in the 2300 block of Richmond Highway in response to the shooting. The injured victim has been transported to the hospital in serious condition.

They also say there is believed to be no threat to the public in connection with this incident.

This is still an active investigation.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.