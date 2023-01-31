1 dead, 1 hospitalized after electrical fire at home in Rockville

Authorities say one person is dead and another remains hospitalized after a house fire in Montgomery County.

The fire was reported around 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 13400 block of Oriental Street in Rockville.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer said firefighters arrived to find heavy flames throughout the home.

Piringer said one occupant was able to safely get out of the house. Firefighters were quickly able to find and rescue two others from inside.

Piringer said the two rescued were unconscious when firefighters found them. He says they may have been a father and daughter.

Both were transported to area burn centers where the man was later pronounced dead. The woman remains in critical condition.

In total, five adults and two children were displaced. Piringer said the fire is believed to have originated in the basement of the home in the area of the electrical panel. The cause is believed to be electrical in nature.